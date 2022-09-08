(Black Press Media Creative)

Apple Launches Adventure Watch and New Safety Features

On September 7, Apple had the company’s largest product launch of the year. Reuters reports that this year’s launch mainly focused on safety upgrades and a new adventure watch. Apple leaned into safety features that include the ability to sense a car accident or summon a rescue from a remote mountain. The features are meant to offer users the chance to pursue excitement and adventure with their phone acting as a safety net. “Ultimately, the increased emphasis on safety – safety as a service – is super interesting as a value proposition,” Ben Bajarin, head of consumer technologies at Creative Strategies, via Reuters.

For More Videos Watch Here

The new “emergency SOS via satellite feature” allows users to establish a connection with a satellite to send messages from remote locations. Minor upgrades include tweaks to cameras and battery life, while the iPhone Pro lineup has a newly-upgraded processor chip. The Apple Watch Ultra is reportedly the company’s , “most rugged and capable watch ever.” According to Apple, the watch is intended for people interested in outdoor adventuring, water sports and endurance training. The Ultra offers 60 hours of battery life, a compass and a new Oceanic Plus app for scuba diving

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tech ShowTechnology

Previous story
‘Rust’ Production Company Denies Liability for the Death of Halyna Hutchins

Just Posted

New fire near Stephanie Creek. (BC Wildfire Services map)
Lightning likely the cause of a new fire southeast of Revelstoke

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Standing is good for your health

House for sale. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler)
Four straight months of falling house prices in Central Okanagan

The run starts at 9:00 a.m. at the Revelstoke Railway Museum on Sep. 18. (Terry Fox Foundation)
Terry Fox Run returns to Revelstoke