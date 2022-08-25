(Black Press Media Creative)

Barbie Ferreira Is Leaving ‘Euphoria’

After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye, Barbie Ferreira, via Instagram Story on August 24.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Finnish PM Sanna Marin too wild?

Just Posted

Woodenhead at its new location at the Trans-Canada highway junction at Revelstoke, 1962. Photographer: Estelle Dickey. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 9250)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 25

(Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)
Kelowna prolific offender picked up again just days after last arrest

The Interior Forestry Museum hosted a “lite” version of Woodstoke in 2021. (Contributed-TJ Balon)
BC Interior Forestry Museum’s Woodstoke returns

Revelstoke’s downtown core, as seen from Track St. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke approves Housing Action Plan despite belief it’s a ‘provincial issue’