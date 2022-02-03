VIDEO: Vernon golf course rendered in B.C. video game

The Rise golf course can now be played virtually in PGA Tour 2K21

Solar Mountain Games has added The Rise golf course in Vernon to its 2020 video game, PGA 2K21. (Submitted photo)

There may be snow on the fairways, but The Rise golf course can still be played in February — only virtually.

Solar Mountain Games, based in Agassiz, B.C., has created a virtual replica of the Vernon golf course for its 2020 video game, PGA Tour 2K21.

The game is in the alpha stage, meaning it’s playable and contains all the major features, but may undergo more development based on feedback from users.

“We are open developers and believe that the public should have input along the game making process to make our final product stellar,” developer Brad Oleksy said in the description of a YouTube video which shows 20 minutes of gameplay. “It will be an amazing course once complete.”

Other B.C. golf courses are featured in the game as well, including Redwoods Golf Course in Langley and Royalwood Golf Club in Chilliwack.

PGA Tour 2K21 is available for purchase and compatible with all major game consoles.

READ MORE: New multi-million dollar Vernon restaurant on the Rise

READ MORE: B.C. man turns snowy golf course into cross country ski track

Brendan Shykora

Golfvideo games