Are you happy with the level of snow removal within the city?

Revelstoke has received a decent amount of snow this winter. In January, the City spent almost $600K on snow clearing and removal.
The event is part of the city’s two-year high-tech strategy
The byelection to replace the former premier in the Kelowna West riding is over
Kelowna - Air Canada is giving the pair a trip to Paris
‘Getting Ready to File Your Taxes’ will be offere on Feb. 20
Roxanne Koscielny was given a new car as part of a Mamas for Mamas project
Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.
When it comes to winter touring, Jim Cuddy says there’s a lot to be recommended
After a five-year recording hiatus, Juno award-winner Barney Bentall returns with his
Wins came in luge, figure skating, speedskating and hockey
Sam Edney, Alex Gough and Justin Snith and Tristan Walker took home another medal for Canada
Canada kicks off Day 6 at Pyeongchang with bronze in figure skating
The Canadian finished in just twelve minutes, 39.11 seconds
A San Francisco Bay Area radio station has fired one of its hosts, Patrick Connor, after he made sexual comments about 17-year-old Olympic snowboarder
