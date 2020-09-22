WEB POLL: Are you/did you go to LUNA REIMAGINED?

LUNA Re-imagined is coming up this weekend!
Construction is expected to last for four years
John Horgan meets with Lieutenant Governor to request vote
RCMP asking for public’s help in locating Roy Andrew
Donations will go towards the production of ‘The Sawyer Massacre’
The last large outbreak was in 2002/03
A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January
Change of Pace is set to begin filming in Penticton Sept. 28
Michael “Speedy” Christiansen was found dead on Monday morning near Ruby Creek on Highway 7
RCMP seek public’s assistance in locating three men and one woman
Oak Bay man was attempting to circumnavigate the world solo
Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving
John Horgan pushes urgent care centres in first campaign stop
Pandemic keeps more students than expected away from conventional schooling
Canada has committed $1 billion to buy at least 154 million doses of vaccines from five different companies
Construction is expected to last for four years
Saint Germaine Cafe and Gallery served its last latte Sept. 19
Elections BC has worked with the provincial health office to determine safety protocols for voting
Police return to Brooks Lane in response to reports of suspicious vehicle
Emergency response team and helicopter called out to assist in Chase area arrest