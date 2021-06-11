WEB POLL: Do you use the city’s transit system?

Do you use the city’s transit system?
Revelstoke Mountain Resort and Mackenzie Village are paying the rest
For two weeks, Revelstoke has had zero COVID-19 cases
Your morning start for Friday, June 11, 2021
Here’s a summary of this week’s biggest stories from the Okanagan-Shuswap
One of the iconic birds is currently recovering at wildlife centre after being rescued
The music club closed in July 2020 due to the pandemic
Canada’s high commissioner to the UK says details will come after the G7 summit
Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving
Conservative MP Tom Kmiec says a day or two off not enough for some grieving parents
Statement made after Victoria cancels Canada Day event as a statement of reconciliation
A “For Lease” sign has been posted on the former site of Flow Academy
‘I don’t know what people would do without them’
Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info
Former Sicamous Eagles general manager also managed rec centre for 13 years
Survey asks questions about affordability, accountability and accessibility
‘We are here to stand for all the missing and murdered’
Johnson brought a packed auditorium to its feet with a death-defying stunt