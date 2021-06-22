Jacqui Gardiner and Kenley Knock are opening a dance studio in downtown Revelstoke. (Contributed)

It takes a village to build a new dance studio in Revelstoke

Earlier this summer Kenley Knock called the owner of the studio she grew up dancing in.

“How did you do this by yourself?”

The question was gather insight for Knock to open her own dance studio this fall with Jacqui Gardiner.

Gardiner has been teaching in Revelstoke for the last seven years with Just for Kicks. Knock has been here for four years.

After a tough season of virtual classes and no exciting live performance to wrap up the year, the two got together to figure out how to make their dream a reality.

“For a lot of young dancers the dream is to open up your own dance studio,” Knock said.

From 2019: PHOTOS: Revelstoke dance studio performs Alice in Wonderland

The two purchased the space that used to host Expressive Interiors on Victoria Road.

Knock said she had been looking for studio space for the last three years but locations never worked out. “We are really proud of this, it’s a dream come true,” Gardiner said.

Gardiner has danced her whole life and teaching since she was 15.

Knock went to university to study dance and did a few performances in Vancouver before coming to Revelstoke, but her focus has always been teaching.

At the moment Jordan Cochrane Construction, the owner of which just so happens to be a dance parent, is renovating the space. There will be a large and small studio, a retail space for dance gear, a parents lounge and a space for the dancers in the basement.

“It’s amazing how connected dance is with this community,” Gardiner said. “It makes us really excited about this venture because we know how invested our community already is in this.”

The duo anticipate opening at the beginning of September and will have classes for all ages.

“We want to make it so accessible for everybody,” said Knock.

From 2019: Just for Kicks dancers celebrate end of the season

The building also has space for two wellness practitioners. Ideally, Knock and Gardiner said they hope to have a counsellor and someone who can help with the physical ailments that come with dance, though the practices will also be accessible to the public.

“Overall the whole goal was to bring the community together and give all the youth of Revelstoke something,” Knock said.

While they wait for renovations to be complete, the duo are hosting a Summer Dance & Wellness Camp at the beginning of August at The Alchemy. The students will dance but also bike, hike, do yoga and do crafts.

“We know our dancers are very well rounded kids and their not just interested in dance,” Gardiner said.

Once the studio is open, it will also be available to rent during the day and promises to be a beautiful space with tons of natural light and photographs of the local dancers in recognizable Revelstoke locations.

Jacqui Gardiner and Kenley Knock are opening a dance studio in downtown Revelstoke. (Contributed)
