Revelstoke Legion opens Bargain Basement

A new second hand store has come to town and donations and volunteers are needed

The Revelstoke Legion has set up a new second hand store in on their bottom floor.

The Bargain Basement opened Nov. 2.

Though the volunteers were planning on opening Nov. 9, they just had too many donations piling up and not enough storage.

Pat Campbell announced to the community the Legion was planning on opening a thrift store only a week ago. The donations have been rushing in since then.

They are not accepting large furniture or appliances or magazines, but will accept everything else. Donations can be dropped off in the basement, which is accessed through the side door, during regular hours, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., five days a week.

Campbell just asks that people dropping off donations respect the shoppers as well as the building. Nothing is to be left outside.

Items are priced to move, with $3 jeans and t-shirts.

Campbell said before moving forward with the idea she contact the Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store. She said they were more than happy to have another second hand store open in town, saying there are more donations than they can handle.

The money will go to getting the Legion back on it’s feet, said Campbell.

At the moment all of the Legion staff are volunteering their time. Business took a nose dive due to the pandemic and restrictions on banquet hall rentals.

Though the space is still open for group rentals such as first aid courses and judo, it isn’t yet enough.

Campbell said if there are extra funds from the Bargain Basement they will go back to supporting the community, saying it is a cycle: people are donating to support the Legion and the Legion does what it can to give back.

Though Campbell wants to run a serious business, she said she wants the basement to be a place of laughter and fun as well, a place where friendships are formed and happiness is spread.

Campbell said they also have plans to open during the evenings, if they can find volunteers to work those shifts.

Contact the Legion at 250-837-6020 during opening hours.

Linda Bruder, Jane Smith, Willma Mollerud, Pat Campbell and Renee Howe were volunteering at the Legion’s new Bargain Basement on opening day Nov. 2. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
