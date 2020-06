Their year end trip was cancelled due to COVID-19

Since their year end trip to Sunnybrae was cancelled, the Arrow Heights Elementary Grade 7 students donated the money for the trip to the food bank. (Submitted)

The Grade 7 class at Arrow Heights Elementary donated the money they raised for a year end trip to the Revelstoke food bank.

The trip to Sunnybrae, which is a summer camp located north of Salmon Arm, was cancelled due to COVID-19, however the students had been raising funds for the trip throughout the year.

The class donated a total of $1,000.

