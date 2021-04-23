Books returning to Revelstoke — on wheels

A bookmobile will begin to tour our community by June

The owners of the Fable Bookmobile. From left to right: Kristin Olsen, Stacy Batchelor and Allie Bruni-Riendeau with the trailer for books behind. The business also plans to delivery books by bike. The trio aims to open a store as well later this year. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

There will soon be a place to buy new and gently used books in Revelstoke.

Three Revelstokians are launching the Fable Bookmobile —a trailer outfitted with bookshelves that will tour the community.

“It will be fun and accessible,” said Stacy Batchelor, co-owner.

Since Grizzly Books & Serendipity Shop closed in January, Revelstoke has been without a bookshop.

“A bookstore is a community hub. It’s a place to gather and access culture,” Batchelor said.

“A bookstore is the hallmark of culture.”

She said many people from the community have already placed book orders and donated books to sell.

The business will also offer various instrument strings (guitar, banjo, etc) and vinyl records.

“Music is life. I’m so excited to bring more vinyl to this town,” said Allie Bruni-Riendeau, co-owner.

On top of starting the bookmobile this June, the trio also plan to open a brick-and-mortar store within the year.

While it might seem odd to start a new business during a global crisis, many independent book stores are thriving across the country as Canadians revert back to paper and take a break from digital screens.

“People now have more time to read and want to learn something new,” said Kristin Olsen, co-owner.

“We all want some joy right now.”

The owners plan to make the store —called the Fable Book Parlour — a gathering place for bookclubs, to play board games, host book readings, jazz nights and serve baked goods with hot drinks.

To donate books, email info@fablebookparlour.com.

