The owners of the Fable Bookmobile. From left to right: Kristin Olsen, Stacy Batchelor and Allie Bruni-Riendeau with the trailer for books behind. The business also plans to delivery books by bike. The trio aims to open a store as well later this year. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

The owners of the Fable Bookmobile. From left to right: Kristin Olsen, Stacy Batchelor and Allie Bruni-Riendeau with the trailer for books behind. The business also plans to delivery books by bike. The trio aims to open a store as well later this year. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

Books returning to Revelstoke — on wheels

A bookmobile will begin to tour our community by June

There will soon be a place to buy new and gently used books in Revelstoke.

Three Revelstokians are launching the Fable Bookmobile —a trailer outfitted with bookshelves that will tour the community.

“It will be fun and accessible,” said Stacy Batchelor, co-owner.

READ MORE: Revelstoke book store closing

Since Grizzly Books & Serendipity Shop closed in January, Revelstoke has been without a bookshop.

“A bookstore is a community hub. It’s a place to gather and access culture,” Batchelor said.

“A bookstore is the hallmark of culture.”

She said many people from the community have already placed book orders and donated books to sell.

The business will also offer various instrument strings (guitar, banjo, etc) and vinyl records.

“Music is life. I’m so excited to bring more vinyl to this town,” said Allie Bruni-Riendeau, co-owner.

On top of starting the bookmobile this June, the trio also plan to open a brick-and-mortar store within the year.

While it might seem odd to start a new business during a global crisis, many independent book stores are thriving across the country as Canadians revert back to paper and take a break from digital screens.

“People now have more time to read and want to learn something new,” said Kristin Olsen, co-owner.

“We all want some joy right now.”

The owners plan to make the store —called the Fable Book Parlour — a gathering place for bookclubs, to play board games, host book readings, jazz nights and serve baked goods with hot drinks.

To donate books, email info@fablebookparlour.com.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Books

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
West Kelowna firefighters make a splash in North Okanagan

Just Posted

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
Interior Health sees 93 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The health authority declared a new outbreak at a Kelowna retirement home, where one person has died

The owners of the Fable Bookmobile. From left to right: Kristin Olsen, Stacy Batchelor and Allie Bruni-Riendeau with the trailer for books behind. The business also plans to delivery books by bike. The trio aims to open a store as well later this year. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Books returning to Revelstoke — on wheels

A bookmobile will begin to tour our community by June

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
Province unveils non-essential travel restrictions to stem COVID-19 transmission

Penalties can include a $575 fine, as highway signage will be placed at provincial highway border boundaries

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

(Photo: pixabay.com)
Morning Start: Nearly 1 billion tonnes of food was wasted in 2019

Your morning start for Friday, April 23, 2021

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

Chris Sky
Anti-mask activist Chris Sky makes stop in Golden

He made the stop as he travels to Calgary as a part of his cross-country ‘Freedom Convoy’

The Shuswap Fire Department was called to a bush fire in the 3000 block of Lindberg Road in Sorrento about 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, April 22. It was contained, with mutal aid from the White Lake and the Tappen Sunnybrae fire departments, at 0.4 hectares and no structures were involved. (Sean Coubrough/Columbia Shuswap Regional District photo)
Out-of-control open burn in Shuswap prompts warning for public

Fire service coordinator warns of dry conditions, urges people to follow burn rules

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

University Pharmacy in Vancouver after all available appointments to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were booked, April 1, 2021. Vaccine supplies at many pharmacies ran out this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. sees decline in hospitalizations, 1,001 new COVID-19 cases Friday

462 in hospital, 160 in intensive care, four more deaths

The Nk’Mip RV Park, owned and operated by Osoyoos Indian Band, has announced its plans to respect the new provincial travel restrictions announced April 23, 2021. (Nk’Mip RV Park / Facebook)
South Okanagan RV park cancels bookings for those outside local health area

Travel restrictions effective April 23 prohibit non-essential travel between local health boundaries

A Gladstone Secondary School student was diagnosed with the respiratory infection. An exposure notice was sent out Thursday, April 22. (Google Maps)
Case of infectious tuberculosis confirmed at Vancouver high school

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control issued an exposure notice Thursday after a student was diagnosed

Vernon firefighters responded to a hedge fire Thursday, April 23, 2021 in Linear Park. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
WATCH: Hedge fire sparks Vernon neighbourhood concerns

Neighbours say the bench, where the fire was, is a constant area of concern

A Klee Cho Aviation B206 sits at the Dease Lake Airport on April 18 before moving passengers and supplies to Telegraph Creek. (Submitted Photo/ Mark Wheatley)
Helicopters deliver food, supplies to northern B.C. community after road closure

Road is expected to re-open by the end of April

Most Read