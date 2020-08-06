Community Connections expand into new property

Community Connections now owns the building at 416 2nd Street West. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Community Connections is expanding into an additional space.

The non-profit organization recently purchased the building at 416 2nd Street West, which was previously used for Revelstoke Cable TV.

Sheena Bell, director, said the need for more space has been a priority for at least three years as the organization has grown.

The intention is to use the building for a summer youth day camp program. In the fall, the organization plans to move the food bank, food recovery, and outreach teams into the space.

Bell said the move will enable Community Connections to offer more support in a safer, more dignified and responsive manner.

