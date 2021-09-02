This year’s fall food drive will take place as a series of small events instead of the Emergency Services Food Drive. (Submitted)

This year’s fall food drive will take place as a series of small events instead of the Emergency Services Food Drive. (Submitted)

Community Connections reimagines fall food drive

Food Drive Week will take place the week of Sept. 19

Community Connections is once again hosting a fall food drive, after the annual Emergency Services Food Drive was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The week of Sept. 19 will be Community Connections’ Food Drive Week and will see small food drives being held around town and businesses and grocery stores.

“This event is intended to allow for smaller group numbers and use locations where people already gather, to lower the contact risk of COVID-19,” said the news release announcing the event.

READ MORE: Tourism Revelstoke launches Thanksgiving Back campaign

The food bank serves over 250 people a month and during the pandemic saw increased need for food and support in the community.

“The food drive helps to fill our program’s pantry for the coming months,” said the news release. “Approximately 25 per cent of food for the entire year is raised during this annual event.”

There are two ways to participate: hosting a food drive or volunteering for a food drive evening.

As a host you would encourage staff and customers to donate non-perishable goods when they visit your establishment. Businesses are encouraged to incentivize donations with deals or other promotions. Community Connections will promote participating businesses on social media.

Or volunteer as an individual and sign up as a team to man a fill-a-truck style food drive at one of two grocery store locations.

Inspired by the RCMP’s cram the cruiser, customers at stores will be encouraged to bring or purchase non-perishables with the goal of fill up the vehicle.

The mini-drives will be from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. each night of Food Drive Week. Volunteer shift duration will be determined by the number of volunteers who sign up for the event.

READ MORE: Revelstoke receives $400K to help get homes built faster

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Food BankRevelstoke

Previous story
AlleyCats: Be an adoption hero
Next story
Two-time B.C. heart transplant recipient urges COVID vaccine opponents to reconsider

Just Posted

Winner of most impactful: Slocan Lake, BC (Tim Hicks)
Revelstoke photo wins prize in Canada-wide contest

Ascent Mentorship is a non-profit society dedicated to pairing women together for season-long backcountry skiing and snowboarding mentorships. (contributed)
Revelstoke society breaking barriers for women in the backcountry skiing community

This year’s fall food drive will take place as a series of small events instead of the Emergency Services Food Drive. (Submitted)
Community Connections reimagines fall food drive

Rice krispie squares. (Pixabay)
Morning Start: There used to be four Rice Krispies characters