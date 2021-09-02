Community Connections reimagines fall food drive

Food Drive Week will take place the week of Sept. 19

This year’s fall food drive will take place as a series of small events instead of the Emergency Services Food Drive. (Submitted)

Community Connections is once again hosting a fall food drive, after the annual Emergency Services Food Drive was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The week of Sept. 19 will be Community Connections’ Food Drive Week and will see small food drives being held around town and businesses and grocery stores.

“This event is intended to allow for smaller group numbers and use locations where people already gather, to lower the contact risk of COVID-19,” said the news release announcing the event.

READ MORE: Tourism Revelstoke launches Thanksgiving Back campaign

The food bank serves over 250 people a month and during the pandemic saw increased need for food and support in the community.

“The food drive helps to fill our program’s pantry for the coming months,” said the news release. “Approximately 25 per cent of food for the entire year is raised during this annual event.”

There are two ways to participate: hosting a food drive or volunteering for a food drive evening.

As a host you would encourage staff and customers to donate non-perishable goods when they visit your establishment. Businesses are encouraged to incentivize donations with deals or other promotions. Community Connections will promote participating businesses on social media.

Or volunteer as an individual and sign up as a team to man a fill-a-truck style food drive at one of two grocery store locations.

Inspired by the RCMP’s cram the cruiser, customers at stores will be encouraged to bring or purchase non-perishables with the goal of fill up the vehicle.

The mini-drives will be from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. each night of Food Drive Week. Volunteer shift duration will be determined by the number of volunteers who sign up for the event.

READ MORE: Revelstoke receives $400K to help get homes built faster

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Food BankRevelstoke