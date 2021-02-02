Community Connections wants to hear from women in Revelstoke

They have launched a survey seeking feedback on potential programming for women

Community Connections now own the building at 416 2nd Street West. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Community Connections is looking for feedback from women living in Revelstoke.

The society has launched a survey to gauge the needs of women in the community, as they work on creating a centre dedicated to women and those who identify as women.

The six-question survey is anonymous, although there is an option to share contact information if you so choose. Responses remain confidential.

For more information, or a paper copy of the survey, contact Kelly Silzer and Brianne Lozinsky, the Women’s Collective at Community Connections co-facilitators at 250-837-2920.

