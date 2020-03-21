Kevin Dorrius of Community Futures speaking at last year’s local business awards. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Community Futures announces emergency loans for Revelstoke businesses

Repayment of emergency loans can be negotiated on a loan by loan basis

Community Futures Revelstoke said it will offer emergency loans to help local businesses through the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are getting numerous requests from businesses for either emergency loans or suspension of payments. We are putting all projects on hold for the time being to focus on our support of the business community and the community’s response to the COVID-19 crisis,” said Kevin Dorrius, Community Futures general manager.

READ MORE: Economic implications of COVID-19 already hitting Revelstoke

The organization said in a news release that they are temporarily suspending payments on all existing loan clients upon request. They may also extend limits on emergency loans to $25,000 for existing clients.

Community Futures continued that loans may be available for any local business that must close down or scale back operations as long as their financial statements demonstrate that they were profitable prior to the current crisis. Emergency loans will be offered to businesses to fund one month of operating overhead. The loans will be at the RBC prime minus one per cent, making the loan rate up to four per cent lower than current rate.

The rates will be in effect until the business re-opens and/or the province ends the state of emergency.

Repayment of emergency loans can be negotiated on a loan by loan basis.

Dorrius said the emergency loans are aimed to fund one month of operating overhead. He continued this is to make sure the organization rations their loan capital so they can support as many businesses as possible.

“We will as a community get through this. We need to stay positive and working together,” he said.

On March 20, Mayor Gary Sulz urged all non-essential businesses to close in Revelstoke to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

READ MORE: Revelstoke mayor urges non-essential businesses to shut; city closes public parks

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Baking a legacy out of flour and salt

Just Posted

More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care

Baking a legacy out of flour and salt

Karina Miller is the owner of Pretty Baked Pie Co. in Revelstoke

Community Futures announces emergency loans for Revelstoke businesses

Repayment of emergency loans can be negotiated on a loan by loan basis

Revelstoke opens new testing site for COVID-19

The site is located at Queen Victoria Hospital and accessed by appointment only

BREAKING: Revelstoke CMH lodge confirms recent guest tested positive for COVID-19

The company said it was just notified today and is alerting staff to self-isolate

Court shutdown could threaten safe confinement and fair trials: B.C. defence lawyer

Defence lawyer says people in custody could be released early to prevent COVID from spreading

Five day trial needed to resolve custody of small town caboose

The Town of Princeton and the Vermilion Trail Society (VTS) are chugging… Continue reading

Hotel Eldorado temporarily shutting doors to help slow COVID-19

The Kelowna hotel closes its doors Saturday with plans to reopen April 30

B.C.’s top doctor orders immediate closure of salons, spas and other personal services

Comes as 74 new positive COVID-19 cases announced.

Family of B.C. woman who died of COVID-19 makes plea for people to stay home

Daughter-in-law of recent North Vancouver nursing home COVID-19 victim speaks out

Okanagan daycare supporting essential service providers amid COVID-19

Vernon’s Maven Lane has closed its doors to all other members as of 5:30 p.m. March 20

Kootnekoff: 8 basic employment law concepts during times of mass hysteria

States of emergency have been declared with COVID-19 spread

Help on way for renters amid COVID-19, B.C.’s housing minister says

More details to help renters expected from B.C. government on Monday

Vernon’s Sparkling Hill Resort closes amid COVID-19

Resort’s closure comes into effect at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 21

Most Read