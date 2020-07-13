Last year’s Revelstoke Garden Art Tour. This year, there will be no art. (Submitted)

Local Food Initiative wants public feedback for possible Garden Tour

Survey suggests some people are concerned about the RCMP, after last year’s tour

The Local Food Initiative is seeking feedback on hosting its Garden Tour this summer.

The survey asks if Revelstokians would attend and/participate in the event and if there are any concerns regarding COVID-19 and the tour.

Jodi Kay, executive director, said most of the responses so far suggest people would be excited for it to return. In the past, the tour also included art, but Kay said that won’t be an option this summer.

She said while there isn’t much concern regarding COVID-19, multiple people are concerned about the RCMP.

Last summer, an off-duty cop spotted cannabis plants in one garden on the tour. The RCMP returned with a search warrant and took three plants.

At the time, the police said since the plants were in the public’s view, it was a “blatant violation” of current cannabis control legislation.

However, no charges were ever laid. The incident made national news.

Kay said if people want to take part in the tour and have cannabis plants, to make sure they are covered.

While the past tour tended to showcase the best gardens in Revelstoke, Kay said the tour this year will focus on food. One aim will be to educate folks on how to grow their own food.

She said the tour could happen sometime in August.

gardening

