Local food production projects receive funding from CBT

Three Revelstoke initiatives that will strengthen access to locally grown food have received funding from the Columbia Basin Trust.

“We continue to see increasing interest in enhancing community growing spaces, recovering and redistributing food and using improved technology in food production,” said Hannah Holden, delivery of benefits senior manager with the trust, in a news release. “These projects will help more Basin residents—especially those in need—access locally grown, nutritious foods from communal growing and processing spaces, and benefit from knowledge sharing opportunities.”

Community Connections’ food recovery program received $50,000 to increase distribution to five days a week, manage 10 additional volunteers and establish stronger partnerships with local farmers and food processors.

The Revelstoke Bear Aware Society received $4,000 for their gleaning program, which offers free fruit picking to residents in order to reduce the amount of food available to bears.

There will also be additional access to community gardens through the Local Food Initiative this year, with a $14,000 grant to add two more locations.

In total the trust awarded $850,000 to 24 projects across the region.

