LUNA project installed at Begbie View Elementary

The 325 fish are wood decorated with collage

The fish were put up just in time for student’s return. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

A school of LUNA fish from Begbie View Elementary has recently returned home.

The 325 wooden fish decorated with collage were displayed on the lawn of McCarty House Inn for LUNA in 2018.

The fish were mostly made by Begbie View students and staff.

The goal after the festival was to have them displayed in the elementary school, but the plan was nixed as the fish were deemed a fire hazard.

Instead, the fish decorate a school fence and each is labeled with the artist’s name.

In a previous article, Linda Dickson, one of the people behind the project, said the hope is the public will have a chance to link environmental issues such as stream stewardship and the impact people have on water systems.

Revelstoke students went back to school Sept. 10.

While the original LUNA festival this year was postponed, another re-imagined event has been scheduled for Sept. 25 to 27.

LUNA RE-IMAGINED will be a real-time and virtual experience that ensures the public can participate in arts and culture in a socially distanced way while sharing an enriching art experience.

