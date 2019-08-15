Mt.Begbie Brewery won 6 awards at the World Beer Awards this year. (Photo via Facebook)

Mt. Begbie Brewery in Revelstoke wins six World Beer Awards

The winners were announced earlier this month

Mt. Begbie Brewery recently won six awards at the World Beer Awards.

READ MORE: ‘People didn’t know that beer had flavour’: 23 years of brewery success

Tall Timber once again won Canada Silver from English Brown Ale and Brave Liver won the Canadian award for Strong Ale.

This year the team also brought home Canada Gold in Herb & Spice for their Stoked Winter Ale and their Grond Imperial IPA was named Canada winner for the Imperial/Double category.

READ MORE: Mt. Begbie Brewing opens new tasting room

Begbie Grand Cru won the Canada award for Belgian Style Strong and went on to win the World Style category.

These awards follow on the heels of several others including the Brewery of the Year Award from the Canadian Brewing Awards in 2017.

The World Beer Awards are the global awards selecting the very best in all the internationally recognised beer styles.

READ MORE: Mt. Begbie Brewery creates bread beer from food waste

 

