New workshop series empowers seniors to stay safe

Revelstoke Community Response Network to host workshops on financial literacy for seniors

Laura Stovel

Contributor

Seniors today, especially older seniors, face several financial and other challenges that are unique to their stage in life and can leave them feeling overwhelmed.

These challenges include the shift towards digital technologies and apps for essential business, something that seniors were not raised with and may or may not want to adopt. Many telephone and on-line scams specifically target seniors and identity theft and fraud are also concerns.

As seniors think about how they want to distribute their assets late in life or after their death, they may also find themselves pressured by family members and others vying for their attention.

The Revelstoke Community Response Network, the Revelstoke Credit Union and the Revelstoke Hospice Society will host a series of workshops on financial literacy and the prevention of adult abuse and neglect to help seniors navigate some of these challenges.

The Revelstoke Credit Union has a staff-run literacy program and has trained staff “to deliver non-partisan, accessible workshops,” said Jamie Hobgood, manager of community engagement and marketing. Credit Union staff will present the first three workshops.

The first workshop, Financial Wellness for Seniors (Nov. 14), will cover financial abuse, warning signs for abuse, health and mental capacity and advanced planning tools.

The Identity Theft and Fraud Prevention workshop (Nov. 21) discusses how thieves steal and use personal information, tips on keeping financial and personal information safe and what to do if you’re a victim of fraud or identity theft.

The third workshop, How to Spot Scams (Nov. 28), discusses e-mail scams and will explain how to spot and report them.

Finally, on Dec. 5 the Community Response Network will present the workshop It’s Not Right, which discusses adult abuse and neglect and how concerned community members can respond if they suspect abuse or neglect are occurring.

The four-workshop series will be held at 10 a.m. at the Revelstoke United Church, 314 Mackenzie Ave., every Monday between Nov. 14 and Dec. 5.

This is just before the weekly Soup and a Smile lunch, hosted by the United Church and the Revelstoke Hospice Society, and attendees are invited enjoy a hearty lunch after the event.

Although the workshops are designed for seniors, everyone is welcome.

Laura Stovel is the Community Response Network (CRN) coordinator for Revelstoke. The CRN works to prevent and respond to adult abuse and neglect. She can be reached at revycrn@gmail.com.

