Revelstoke Grizzlies earn statement win over division rivals

A good crowd came out on a cold Tuesday night to support the Grizzlies’ contest against their neighbours just down Highway 1, the Sicamous Eagles.

Coming into this game, the Grizzlies had lost three in a row, and the Eagles were breathing down their necks for first place in the Doug Birks Division.

Early on in the first, Porter Trevelyan popped up with a breakaway chance. He gave a quick shoulder dip to fake out the goalie, shooting it just past his blocker pad into the lower left corner of the net to give the Grizzlies the early 1-0 lead.

Shortly before the first intermission, Luke Aston took a pass above the left side of the key where he immediately rifled a low shot on the right side which sailed into the yawning net. Assists on the goal went to Will McPhee and Porter Trevelyan, grabbing his second point of the evening.

Revelstoke goalie Josef Kuchaslo kept up his consistent play in the middle period, and made a couple of highlight reel saves.

The third period continued with a furious pace. Sicamous was making a big push to get on the score-sheet but had no success despite some solid shots. The physicality on both sides picked up with a flurry of collisions sending players on both teams sprawling to the ice.

The Grizzlies had no intention of letting this game slip away, keeping up the pressure on their opponents till the final buzzer sounded to secure the shutout. The Grizzlies are back in the win column, winning this game 2-0.

Both goalies played an outstanding game to keep it a low-scoring affair. Final shots were 35-28 in favour of the home team.

Next, the Grizzlies face-off at home against the Kelowna Chiefs on Friday (Nov.11).

