Pottery pop-up porch tour this weekend in Revelstoke

Don’t worry – there are still plenty of opportunities to buy locally made Christmas gifts.

There is a self directed pottery pop-up porch tour on Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m across Revelstoke.

Due to new COVID restrictions, crafters can no longer sell their wares at traditional markets. Therefore, artists are trying different ways to get their goods to customers.

The participating potters are:

1. Ariel Plant – Keep Cool Clayworks,

Location: 457 Cedar St.

2. Kaitlan Murphy – Jumping Creek Pottery.

Location: 918 third St. West

3. Susie Kathol Ceramics

Location: 426 Rokeby Ave.

4. Myra Morrison -Myrtle’s Mudworks.

Location: Southside. Go to the end of Oscar st. and make a right at the river. We’re the 2nd place in (#23)

Arts and culture