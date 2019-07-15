Revelstoke cadet attends general training course

The course took place in Vernon and covers sports, drill, marksmanship and expedition skills

Course Cadet Zachary Burke is at Vernon Cadet Training Centre in Vernon to attend the two week General Training Course. (C/Warrant Officer Justin Norman, Cadet Correspondent, Vernon Cadet Training Center)

Course Cadet Zachary Burke is at Vernon Cadet Training Centre in Vernon to attend the two week General Training Course which covers sports and fitness, drill, marksmanship, expedition skills, music and a general introduction to CTC life.

Burke is from 2458 Rocky Mountain Ranger Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps in Revelstoke and is one of only seven cadets from his corps.

READ MORE: Revelstoke cadets host 67th annual Ceremonial Review

Burke enjoys drill and physical activity participating in recreational skiing and mountain biking in his spare time. He also plays both the trumpet and drums in his school band. One of Burke’s goals while he is at Vernon CTC is to complete the camps confedence obstacle course.

“While I am at camp, I want to improve upon my drill and marching, play lots of sports, and make new friends,” he said.

The Canadian Cadet Program is a non-profit organization for youth ages 12-18 that aims to achieve high standings in the qualities of citizenship and leadership, promote physical fitness, and a general interest in the air, land and sea elements of the Canadian Forces.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.