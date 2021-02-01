Revelstoke Credit Union now accepting Community Giving applications

This year they are giving out $100,000 to organizations and projects

With funds from the Revelstoke Credit Union’s Community Giving program a shade sail was purchased for Mt. Cartier Court. (Submitted/Revelstoke Credit Union)

The Revelstoke Credit Union is now accepting applications for their Community Giving for 2021 program.

The program is based on the previous year-end financial results. This year the credit union will be distributing $100,000 to community organizations, programs and capital projects.

Community Giving and Community Giving-Capital Projects are designed to help non-profit and charitable organizations fund their programs and projects in and around Revelstoke.

The Community Giving Program is one way that the credit union invests a portion of its profit back into the community.

Once these funds are distributed, the credit union will have returned more than $6.6 million to its Members and the community since 2000 through Community Giving, member rewards, dividends and donations.

More information and application forms are available at Revelstoke Credit Union and on-line at revcu.com. Interested groups are invited to bring their applications to the RevCU reception desk or email them directly to Erin Russell, executive assistant no later than March 5, 2021.

Charity and Donations