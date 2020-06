Poem by Liam, Grade 5/6 at Begbie View Elementary. Poem by Ava-Veronica Ast, Grade 5/6 at Begbie View Elementary. Poem by a Grade 5/6 student at Begbie View Elementary. Poem by Violet R. Grade 5/6 student at Begbie View Elementary. Poem by Ava-Veronica Ast, Grade 5/6 Begbie View Elementary. Poem by Marley, Grade 5/6 student at Begbie View Elementary. Poem by Marley Anchikoski, Grade 5/6 Begbie View Elementary. Poem by Violet R. Grade 5/6 student at Begbie View Elementary. Poem by Grade 5/6 student at Begbie View Elementary. Poem by Ava-Veronica Ast, Grade 5/6 student at Begbie View Elementary.

Grade 5/6 students at Begbie View Elementary students share their thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic, in poetry form.

Some students returned to school on June 1, after spending more than two months learning remotely due to pandemic concerns, however, some parents chose to keep their kids at home.

