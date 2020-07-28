Revelstoke firefighters donate $3,000 to Burn Camp

The first time in the camp’s history, the camp was held virtually

Revelstoke Professional Firefighters recently donated $3,000 to Burn Camp.

The camp is for young burn survivors between the ages of six and 18. According to their website, over 1,000 children from across B.C. have attended the camp since 1994.

It provides survivors with an opportunity to share experiences with their peers and is free to attend.

However, due to COVID-19 this is the first time in 27 years that the camp was not in person.

Typically, the camp welcomes up to 80 burn survivors each July.

Usually campers participate in group activities such as swimming, hiking, kayaking, rafting, water skiing, arts and crafts. Doctors, nurses, medical therapists, adult burn survivors and professional fire fighters donate their time as counselors.

This year, the Burn Camp Committee sent care packages to participants and hosted a virtual campfire event to connect survivors and counsellors through games, performances and messages from counsellors on Zoom.

According to a press release from the organization, Burn Camp isn’t only a place, but defined by its people. Whether it’s in person or virtually, the Burn Camp community remains strong despite this year’s challenges.

To date, Revelstoke Professional Firefighters have donated more than $39,000 to the camp.

This year, more than $200,000 was raised by fire fighters and burn survivors around the province.

