Revelstoke Hospice Society receives donation from Royal Canadian Legion

Revelstoke Hospice Society

Contributor

Revelstoke Hospice Society would like to publicly thank the Royal Canadian Legion Bargain Basement for their generous donation to the hospice society.

This donation will go towards supporting the hospice’s most recent palliative support project, providing comfort baskets to those who are dying at home.

Each basket has items which will help the family change the smells, tastes and sounds and provide small comforts and toiletries to those joining from out of town.

It is a small gesture, but it makes a big difference to many who are experiencing an expected death in their home.

On behalf of all the members, volunteers, board members and community partners, thank you for being part of the hospice community.

