Revelstoke non-profit gets funding for youth programing

The North Columbia Environmental Society was recently awarded more than $11,000

A grant for the North Columbia Environmental Society recently got approved by the Columbia Basin Trust.

The money totals more than $11,000.

A news release from Columbia Basin Trust said the grant will be used to expand the society’s Junior Naturalist Program. The program offers camps during spring break, summer and professional development days for children aged four to 11 that focus on topics like hydrology, geology, flora and fauna and snow science.

“The program allows youth to get outside, explore, be active, get dirty and have fun with friends while learning about conservation, sustainable living and climate change,” said Kate Borucz, executive director of the North Columbia Environmental Society. “By engaging youth in environmental programming, they build their personal relationships to the natural world and are more inclined to protect it as they grow and become active members of the community.”

READ MORE: NCES takes over Junior Naturalist program

READ MORE: Revelstoke social projects receive funding from Columbia Basin Trust

In total, 29 projects are being funded through the basin to help address the health of local species and spaces, from swallows to salmon to wetlands and forests through research, restoration and education. The projects total more than $820,000.

“Each project has a specific focus, but altogether they have broad benefits for strengthening the environmental well-being of this region,” said Brianna Burley, Columbia Basin Trust Manager, Environment. “By undertaking on-the-ground work today, these organizations are creating positive results that will stretch into the future.”

