Revelstoke Screen Smart kicks off Bike and Seek Challenge

Revelstoke Screen Smart encourages residents to get off devices and get out and about, with their Bike and Seek Challenge.

the scavenger hunt began Tuesday Aug. 10 and will conclude on Saturday Aug. 14.

Those interested are invited to pickup a Bike and Seek challenge card from the Revelstoke library. The cards send participants on a scavenger hunt around town, looking for clues and leading to prizes.

The challenge is part of the organization’s “screen smart summer” initiative, which invites residents to take part in events such as Free Arts (FARTS) in the library on the first and third Saturday of every month, as well as the Brick by Brick Lego Challenge on the fourth Saturday of every month.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Screen Smart: Tips on talking to your kids

There is also a bingo-like challenge card available for kids to tick off activities including, “ask a grownup about the most trouble they got into as a kid” or “have a picnic in an unusual place”. Cards are available at the library and come with a bingo pen and sidewalk chalk.

The organization is also looking for teens and waiting for COVID restrictions to ease so they can start their Teens Teach Tech program. Techy teens will be able to share their knowledge with seniors interested in improving their computer skills.

For more information and resources on managing media visit Screen Smart Revelstoke.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responds to gasline break

@timvdk2

tim.vanderkrogt@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityRevelstoke