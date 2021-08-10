New wilderness trail is a great way for Penelakut Island kids to get outside to ride bikes, walk and be more active. (Photo by Dave Silver Photography)

Revelstoke Screen Smart kicks off Bike and Seek Challenge

The activity started Aug. 10 and wraps up Aug. 14.

Revelstoke Screen Smart encourages residents to get off devices and get out and about, with their Bike and Seek Challenge.

the scavenger hunt began Tuesday Aug. 10 and will conclude on Saturday Aug. 14.

Those interested are invited to pickup a Bike and Seek challenge card from the Revelstoke library. The cards send participants on a scavenger hunt around town, looking for clues and leading to prizes.

The challenge is part of the organization’s “screen smart summer” initiative, which invites residents to take part in events such as Free Arts (FARTS) in the library on the first and third Saturday of every month, as well as the Brick by Brick Lego Challenge on the fourth Saturday of every month.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Screen Smart: Tips on talking to your kids

There is also a bingo-like challenge card available for kids to tick off activities including, “ask a grownup about the most trouble they got into as a kid” or “have a picnic in an unusual place”. Cards are available at the library and come with a bingo pen and sidewalk chalk.

The organization is also looking for teens and waiting for COVID restrictions to ease so they can start their Teens Teach Tech program. Techy teens will be able to share their knowledge with seniors interested in improving their computer skills.

For more information and resources on managing media visit Screen Smart Revelstoke.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responds to gasline break

@timvdk2
tim.vanderkrogt@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityRevelstoke

Previous story
B.C. award delivered to North Okanagan child care leader

Just Posted

New wilderness trail is a great way for Penelakut Island kids to get outside to ride bikes, walk and be more active. (Photo by Dave Silver Photography)
Revelstoke Screen Smart kicks off Bike and Seek Challenge

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services is on scene at a gas leak at the 400 block of 1st St. W. (Photo via Facebook-Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services)
Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responds to gasline break

A fundraising campaign for The Farm, a popular mountain park destination, has raised nearly $70,000 after burning in the White Rock Lake wildfire. (GoFundMe)
White Rock Lake wildfire orders ease but concern could rise along with the temperature

Columbia Shuswap Regional District Fire Services reports that the Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service took quick action to subdue the Violet Creek fire north of Grindrod near the Larch Hills Forest Service Road, which started during the evening of Aug. 9. (CSRD Fire Services)
Residents, fire crews commended for fast action on new North Okanagan wildfire