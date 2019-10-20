Revelstoke takes the plunge to support the Special Olympics

Would you run into Williamson Lake at this time of year? Supporters of Revelstoke Special Olympics did it on Oct. 20.
A fundraiser for the program that provides sporting opportunities for people across the province with intellectual disabilities, Special Olympics is an opportunity for the athletes to see themselves as more capable than society often tells them, said Courtney Kaler, Revelstoke coordinator.
Terena Sessa, athlete, also spoke at the event. She said her favourite part of Special Olympics is the opportunity to try different sports, socializing and travelling.
Members of the Revelstoke RCMP participated in the fundraiser, including Cst. Josh McCann, who helped organize the event and raised the most money.
So far the participants fundraised more than $6,000, though there is still an opportunity to make donations specialolympics.ca/british-columbia/communities/revelstoke
