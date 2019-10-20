Revelstoke takes the plunge to support the Special Olympics

Fundraising team the Diving Divas dressed in costumes to swim in Williamson Lake Oct. 20. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
The inaggural Polar Plunge was a fundraiser for the Revelstoke Special Olympics. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Courtney Kaler, the program coordinator for the Revelstoke Special Olympics, teared up as she addressed the crowd at the event on Sunday. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
There was a prize awarded for best costume. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Three members of the Revelstoke RCMP participated in the plunge, running into the water in partial uniform. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
The Diving Divas braved the cold water for a good cause. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
On committed to more of a swim and less of a plunge. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
One plunger stayed in a little longer than the others. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Would you run into Williamson Lake at this time of year? Supporters of Revelstoke Special Olympics did it on Oct. 20.

A fundraiser for the program that provides sporting opportunities for people across the province with intellectual disabilities, Special Olympics is an opportunity for the athletes to see themselves as more capable than society often tells them, said Courtney Kaler, Revelstoke coordinator.

READ MORE: Special Olympics Revelstoke celebrates National Day of Inclusion

Terena Sessa, athlete, also spoke at the event. She said her favourite part of Special Olympics is the opportunity to try different sports, socializing and travelling.

Members of the Revelstoke RCMP participated in the fundraiser, including Cst. Josh McCann, who helped organize the event and raised the most money.

So far the participants fundraised more than $6,000, though there is still an opportunity to make donations specialolympics.ca/british-columbia/communities/revelstoke

 

