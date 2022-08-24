Revelstoke’s Emergency Services Food Drive coming back

If you hear sirens in your neighbourhood next month, it’s time to raid your cupboard because Community Connections Food Bank’s largest annual food drive and awareness campaign –the Emergency Services Food Drive– will return on Sep. 13.

Community Connections will be touring the neighbourhoods of Revelstoke with their emergency sirens blaring. The aim of the event is to fight against hunger by restoring the food banks’ stocks of perishable and non-perishable foods alike to raise awareness about hunger in the community.

“Community Connections’ Food Bank provides food for over 300 local households each year – 30 per cent of recipients are children,” said Community Connections in a press release.

According to Community Connections, food insecurity can be an issue for cities across Canada, including Revelstoke. Food insecurity can be exacerbated by elements outside of anyone’s control—like a pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic led to an increase in the number of people who relied on the food bank, which depleted the organization’s food stores more than normal.

They added that other factors that affect the organization’s capacity to feed those who need it is the price of groceries, which have steadily increased over the past year. The increase in price makes it harder for the organization to get the same amount of food on their budget.

On Sep. 13, Community Connections ask residents to go towards the sirens and donate food to their food bank. Non-perishables are always encouraged, including canned fruits, vegetables, and soups. Any financial donations will be used to purchase perishable items like milk, vegetables, and meat.

Besides the door-to-door pickups, Community Connections said Save-On-Foods and Southside Market both take donations at their tills year-round. Those who wish to donate may ask their cashier to add it to their total at checkout.

