Revelstoke’s newest roundabout opens on Victoria Rd.

The project took approximately six months to complete

Mayor Gary Sulz (centre) cuts the ribbon for the new roundabout. Councillor Jackie Rhind (left) and Councillor Cody Younker (right) are on either side. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke’s latest traffic circle is finally finished.

The new traffic roundabout at Victoria Rd., Townley Rd. and 4th St. opened Oct. 29.

READ MORE: Construction of new roundabout in Revelstoke expected to start in the spring

READ MORE: Stop calling 911 about new roundabout detour: Revelstoke RCMP

At a ribbon cutting ceremony, the Mayor Gary Sulz thanked the workers on the project. The work was done by Kamloops-based Eagle Rock Construction.

The roundabout opened Oct. 29. (Photo by City of Revelstoke)

“I know there has been some pressure to get it done,” Sulz said.

The detour along 8th St. has been in place since April.

While the project was hoped to be finished in September, Sulz said usually a project this large would take two years.

The circle was constructed as a solution to remedy Revelstoke’s top non-highway collision intersection.

“It’s a very beautiful roundabout,” Sulz said.

The city estimated the project to cost $5.8 million, with more than $5 million coming from the federal gas tax through the Union of BC Municipalities.

The Review has reached out to the city, asking if the project stayed on budget.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

@pointypeak701

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Construction



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.