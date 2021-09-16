Murray Wallach and a sunflower he grew. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Sunshine on a cloudy day: Revelstoke man shows off his fully grown sunflowers

Murray Wallach has been growing sunflowers for 5 years

Murray Wallach’s sunflowers on Catherwood are in full bloom.

Wallach has been growing sunflowers for five years. Now at the end of this growing season, the flowers on the side of the road stand over six feet tall, as well as a nine foot one in his own patch in his backyard.

Wallach says that people stop their cars on the road and call out to him: ‘hey, you’re the sunflower guy!’

Sunflowers lines Catherwood Rd. south of Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Over 10 flowers line the road next to his house, making it a beautiful drive with Mount Begbie and Mount MacPherson in the background.

