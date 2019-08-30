Matt and Veronica Cadden said the idea for the clothing brand HNY BDR happened last year and then it soon came to fruition several months later. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Teenage siblings create clothing brand in Revelstoke

Matt and Veronica Cadden said they had no idea HNY-BDR would be so popular

Three years ago Matt Cadden’s hockey coach told him to play like a honey badger.

“He told me to defend what’s mine,” said Matt.

A couple years later, Matt, 18, and his sister Veronica, 16, decided to bring that logic to a clothing brand.

“We just had the impulse one day,” said Veronica.

The siblings ordered the shirts from a company in the Lower Mainland, brought them to Revelstoke, sewed labels and started to market and sell the brand.

“Suddenly all our friends and family wanted them,” said Veronica. After the first order, they sold out in four days and had to order more.

Local photographer, Alexi Mostert, took photos of the brand for marketing and friends and family of the siblings agreed to model the clothing for Instagram.

The items are emblazoned with an acronym for honey badger – HNY BDR.

“I wanted to write honey badger on my hockey stick, but it was too long so I had to shorten it,” Matt said.

The pair said they have had lots of local support. So far, they sell hoodies, shirts and hats. Some orders have even come from out of town.

READ MORE: Doe, a deer: Revelstoke teen’s wildlife photo printed nationally

By the end of September, the two said there will be a website.

Last year, Matt played on the Revelstoke Grizzlies. However, he will soon move to Canmore, Alta. to play Junior A hockey.

The two said they will continue to business via phone.

“We’ll work it out,” Veronika said.

Eventually, the two would like to make toques. Veronica is entering Grade 12, but said clothing and marketing is something she would like to continue after graduation.

“I love it.”

If interested, orders can be booked via the Instagram handle hnybdr_co

 

Revelstoke roads and weather: mix of sun

