VIDEO: Revelstoke honours Prevention of Violence Against Women week

Today Revelstokians march from Revelstoke Secondary School to Grizzly Plaza in honour of Prevention of Violence Against Women week.

It was one of a few events that the Women’s Shelter Society hosted to raise awareness on the increased numbers of violence against women and children compared to men.

In an effort to raise awareness, encourage conversation and help shift perspectives and attitudes around violence against women, the NDP government in 1995 decided to declare one week in April (April 14-21 2019) as “Prevention of Violence Against Women Week” in British Columbia. “Whereas women have the right to feel safe and live free from violence, to reach their full potential and to contribute fully to their family and society (official proclamation by the Province of British Columbia).”

