A variety of art coming to Revelstoke gallery this fall

The Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre has released it’s exhibition schedule for the fall after more than 10 cancelled shows due to the pandemic. (Revelstoke Visual Arts Society)

The Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre has announced it’s fall exhibition schedule.

The gallery closed in March due to COVID-19. More than 10 shows were cancelled and some now rescheduled to the fall.

Sept. 3-27 see Jo C Willems It Just Takes Time in the main gallery. Side Gallery 1 will feature Susan Lind’s Close to my Heart and 2 and 3 will exhibit Kim Dollar’s Unconscious Awakening.

READ MORE: Cancelled shows and slow reopening for Revelstoke Art Gallery

Oct. 1-29 will feature the members’ show in the main gallery. Side Gallery 1 will host Susan Hoyle’s Reflection & Refraction. Side Gallery 2 will see Ariane Arbour’s Daydreaming and the third will feature Susie Kathol’s Ceramics.

Nov. 5-26 will feature Zuzanna Riha’s Dreamers in the main gallery with Shea Slager’s No Path is Set in gallery 1, Carmin Wesley’s Chaos and Calm in gallery 2 and Kristen Robilliard’s Astral Peregrinations in gallery 3.

Dec. 3-20 will be the members’ show Gifts from the Gallery.

At the moment the gallery is open as a gift shop featuring local artists, Tuesday through Saturday from 12-4 p.m. until Aug. 28.

READ MORE: Celebrate wildflowers next week in Revelstoke

 

art exhibit

A variety of art coming to Revelstoke gallery this fall

