Crazy Senoritas coming to Revelstoke

The Crazy Senoritas are a troupe of female impersonators from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. For eight years, they have drawn sellout crowds of holidaying Canadians to the popular Luna Lounge dinner shows, in nearby Bucerias. Their show features humorous musical tributes, warped adult humour and hilarious interactions with members of the audience.

Entertainment columnist Debbie White of the Puerto Vallarta Tribune says “the girls” have put together a very entertaining show that audiences love. The song parodies are hysterical and the costumes and skits are superb. The Crazy Senoritas show has been a “can’t miss” event in the Puerto Vallarta area for years.” Editor Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye of The Ponoka News says “Those crazy senoritas sure know how to entertain a crowd”.

Admittedly, “drag shows” aren’t for everyone. But these young Mexican actors have a way of winning over audiences who soon forget they are not women, but men disguised as women. Often, people who were hesitant about attending the show have the most fun and return again and again, with relatives and friends in tow. The Crazy Senoritas is not about gay people or anything like that. It’s simply actors putting on a great music and comedy show. But it’s definitely not for kids.

So why have these Mexican entertainers been invited to perform in towns and cities all over western Canada? It’s really no mystery at all. Their main winter audience is mostly western Canadians fleeing the cold and snow who want to see the show again and again.

Besides being fun for their many fans, bringing the popular show to town gives others a a chance to enjoy it, without travelling to Mexico. Add the fact that tour promoter Merv Buchanan lives in Calgary and it all starts to make sense. So for those who can’t get enough of The Crazy Senoritas in Mexico, their western Canada tour is the cure.

During their 2018 visit, the troupe performed 27 shows. Almost every show was a sellout and almost every venue invited them back. But the huge distances between towns took a toll on the performers and support crew, so their 2019 tour will be limited to only 20 performances. Clearly The Crazy Senoritas have made a special connection with people in western Canada. And they love performing there.

On Friday, August 23, The Crazy Senoritas appear at an exclusive dinner show at Golf Revelstoke. Tickets and information are available at (250) 837-4276.

