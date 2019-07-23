On Friday, August 23, The Crazy Senoritas appear at an exclusive dinner show at Golf Revelstoke.

Crazy Senoritas coming to Revelstoke

They will be performing at the golf course on Aug. 23

The Crazy Senoritas are a troupe of female impersonators from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. For eight years, they have drawn sellout crowds of holidaying Canadians to the popular Luna Lounge dinner shows, in nearby Bucerias. Their show features humorous musical tributes, warped adult humour and hilarious interactions with members of the audience.

Entertainment columnist Debbie White of the Puerto Vallarta Tribune says “the girls” have put together a very entertaining show that audiences love. The song parodies are hysterical and the costumes and skits are superb. The Crazy Senoritas show has been a “can’t miss” event in the Puerto Vallarta area for years.” Editor Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye of The Ponoka News says “Those crazy senoritas sure know how to entertain a crowd”.

READ MORE: Revelstoke art gallery’s newest exhibition opens July 26

Admittedly, “drag shows” aren’t for everyone. But these young Mexican actors have a way of winning over audiences who soon forget they are not women, but men disguised as women. Often, people who were hesitant about attending the show have the most fun and return again and again, with relatives and friends in tow. The Crazy Senoritas is not about gay people or anything like that. It’s simply actors putting on a great music and comedy show. But it’s definitely not for kids.

So why have these Mexican entertainers been invited to perform in towns and cities all over western Canada? It’s really no mystery at all. Their main winter audience is mostly western Canadians fleeing the cold and snow who want to see the show again and again.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Museum raising funds to create Washed Away film

Besides being fun for their many fans, bringing the popular show to town gives others a a chance to enjoy it, without travelling to Mexico. Add the fact that tour promoter Merv Buchanan lives in Calgary and it all starts to make sense. So for those who can’t get enough of The Crazy Senoritas in Mexico, their western Canada tour is the cure.

During their 2018 visit, the troupe performed 27 shows. Almost every show was a sellout and almost every venue invited them back. But the huge distances between towns took a toll on the performers and support crew, so their 2019 tour will be limited to only 20 performances. Clearly The Crazy Senoritas have made a special connection with people in western Canada. And they love performing there.

On Friday, August 23, The Crazy Senoritas appear at an exclusive dinner show at Golf Revelstoke. Tickets and information are available at (250) 837-4276.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Simu Liu’s rise from Bay Street accountant to Marvel’s kung fu super hero
Next story
Big Wreck announces two Okanagan shows

Just Posted

Wayne’s World: We’re in a climate emergency, let’s act like it

Wayne Stetski MP, Kootenay-Columbia One of the issues I hear about most… Continue reading

Crazy Senoritas coming to Revelstoke

They will be performing at the golf course on Aug. 23

Revelstoke Museum raising funds to create Washed Away film

The film will be about the displacement of people from the damming of the Columbia River

Revelstoke roads and weather: sunny with chance of showers

High 28 degrees

Revelstokian calling on the city to clean up the Columbia River

The letter writer submitted several photos of the mess along the river bank at Centennial Park

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Big Wreck announces two Okanagan shows

The American-Canadian band will be playing in Vernon and Kelowna on Oct. 29 and Nov. 3

Kelowna paddling team raises breast cancer awareness for 20 years

“Bust ‘N Loose” cancer survivors take on the waters worldwide for breast cancer research

Serious injuries sustained in Highway 1 collisions west of Salmon Arm

Air ambulance needed at two accident scenes that closed highway Monday evening

$100+ million condo development planned for West Kelowna

The project targets so-called “zoomers” (active baby boomers) downsizing from their traditional homes

Countdown starts to 2020 BC Summer Games

Two flags unveiled at Maple Ridge city hall.

Accelerate Okanagan releases strategic plan, searches for new CEO

The Okanagan tech sector has an economic impact of $1.7 billion and employs almost 13,000 people

Across the Lake Swim sees biggest turn-out in 71 years at Okanagan Lake

There were 1325 racers registered for this year’s iconic swim

Memorial bench painted by Vancouver woman to stay in park for now

Park board to look at options for artistic enhancements on commemorative benches

Most Read