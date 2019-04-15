Donnie McDougall wows crowd in Revelstoke

Formerly of The Guess Who, McDougall continues to play their greatest hits

Donnie McDougall, formerly of the Guess Who, played in Revelstoke on Saturday night at the performing arts centre. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Donnie McDougall, formerly of The Guess Who, played the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre on Saturday night.

He played with the Guess Who from 1972-1978 and rejoined band members Burton Cummings, Randy Backman, Gary Peterson and Bill Wallace from the Running Back Thru Canada Tour in 2000-2003.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Art Gallery hosts new exhibits

Since then he released a solo album, Best Wishes.

Before joining the Guess Who McDougall was the lead singer, guitar player, of the popular sixties band from Vancouver, Mother Tucker’s Yellow Duck, writing and co-writing some of the bands best work. The band released two albums, Home Grown Stuff, and Starting A New Day.

McDougall currently resides in Malakwa and said he was thrilled to find such talented new band members in this remote part of the world.

He played The Guess Who’s biggest hits to a nostalgic crowd.

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.