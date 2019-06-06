Eagles tribute show coming to Revelstoke

One of the most storied American rock bands, The Eagles, were formed in 1971 by Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Bernie Leadon and Randy Meisner, all of whom had performed in Linda Ronstadt’s backup band.

During their decades-long career, they toured the world, earned five American Music Awards, six Grammys and were inducted into The Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame. They also sold more than 150 million records, of which 6 were No.1 albums. Their Greatest Hits album sold more than 42 million copies, making it the top selling American album of the 20th century.

In 1972 their debut album The Eagles was the first to reach the charts. Their third album yielded their first No. 1 single Best Of My Love. Their fourth album One Of These Nights was their first No. 1 album. But the title song from their Hotel California album, selling 32 million copies, was their biggest hit, defining their image for eternity.

The Eagles went on hiatus in 1980, returned to touring and recording in 1996. In 2016, founding member Glenn Frey passed away, but the tours have continued. The current lineup is Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy Schmidt, Vince Gill and Frey’s son Deacon.

The popularity of The Eagles and their large repertoire of hit songs has made the idea of Eagles tributes a “no brainer”. One of the best is the Toronto based Don Henley, Glenn Frey Eagles, starring seasoned entertainers Aaron Solomon and Martyn Jones.

Using a clever mix of live guitars, live vocals and backing tracks, they effortlessly re-create the sound of The Eagles, to the delight of audiences everywhere.

Besides being busy entertainers themselves, Solomon and Jones perform all over Canada, the US and abroad, not only as Eagles tribute artists, but as backup musicians and vocalists at an endless number of concerts, corporate events and club appearances.

On Friday, June 21, the Revelstoke Review and Calgary based Trend Entertainment present The Don Henley, Glenn Frey Eagles at an exclusive dinner show, hosted by Golf Revelstoke. Tickets and information are available from the club’s Dean Jackson at (250) 837-4276, or dean@golfrevelstoke.com

