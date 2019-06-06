An Eagles tribute band is playing June 21 at the Revelstoke Golf Club. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Eagles tribute show coming to Revelstoke

One of the most storied American rock bands, The Eagles, were formed in 1971 by Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Bernie Leadon and Randy Meisner, all of whom had performed in Linda Ronstadt’s backup band.

During their decades-long career, they toured the world, earned five American Music Awards, six Grammys and were inducted into The Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame. They also sold more than 150 million records, of which 6 were No.1 albums. Their Greatest Hits album sold more than 42 million copies, making it the top selling American album of the 20th century.

READ MORE: Line up for Revelstoke Summer Street Fest announced

In 1972 their debut album The Eagles was the first to reach the charts. Their third album yielded their first No. 1 single Best Of My Love. Their fourth album One Of These Nights was their first No. 1 album. But the title song from their Hotel California album, selling 32 million copies, was their biggest hit, defining their image for eternity.

The Eagles went on hiatus in 1980, returned to touring and recording in 1996. In 2016, founding member Glenn Frey passed away, but the tours have continued. The current lineup is Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy Schmidt, Vince Gill and Frey’s son Deacon.

The popularity of The Eagles and their large repertoire of hit songs has made the idea of Eagles tributes a “no brainer”. One of the best is the Toronto based Don Henley, Glenn Frey Eagles, starring seasoned entertainers Aaron Solomon and Martyn Jones.

READ MORE: Video: Hammering it out in the Big Eddy

Using a clever mix of live guitars, live vocals and backing tracks, they effortlessly re-create the sound of The Eagles, to the delight of audiences everywhere.

Besides being busy entertainers themselves, Solomon and Jones perform all over Canada, the US and abroad, not only as Eagles tribute artists, but as backup musicians and vocalists at an endless number of concerts, corporate events and club appearances.

On Friday, June 21, the Revelstoke Review and Calgary based Trend Entertainment present The Don Henley, Glenn Frey Eagles at an exclusive dinner show, hosted by Golf Revelstoke. Tickets and information are available from the club’s Dean Jackson at (250) 837-4276, or dean@golfrevelstoke.com

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
McLauchlan set to perform hits, new tunes in Okanagan

Just Posted

Province purchases two properties in Revelstoke for affordable housing

The two aging complexes will undergo remediation and renovations

VIDEO: Hammering it out in the Big Eddy

Kyle Thornley is an artisan blacksmith working in Revelstoke

Discover the magic of hooping for mental health in Revelstoke

Hoop It Out: Free community event to promote physical activity and mental wellness

Family Fishing Weekend at Williamson Lake June 14

No license required and loaner rods and tackle available

D-Day from a Revelstoke perspective

Cathy English Revelstoke Museum & Archives Germany invaded Poland on Sept. 1,… Continue reading

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

McLauchlan set to perform hits, new tunes in Okanagan

Canadian music icon Murray McLauchlan brings tour to Vernon June 17

‘Go fund me’ page set up for eight-year-old Kelowna boy with cancer

Henry Raymond Debowski has been diagnosed with leukemia

B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to promote reusable options

East West Market redesigned their grocery bags to shame customers into nixing single-use plastic

Senate chooses not to kill oil tanker ban bill in northern B.C.

But, the bill isn’t safe quite yet

Drivers want a three-way-stop at Oyama, Lodge and Woodsdale Roads

‘Lake Country Rant and Rave’ Facebook group posts show angry drivers asking who has the right of way

Transport Canada looking into helicopter at raucous house party in B.C. village

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

Summerland celebrates 37th annual Action Festival

Event on weekend featured plenty of sports and entertainment

Interior Health and First Nations renew Partnership Accord

The accord, originally signed in 2012, has been renewed until 2024 with several updates

Most Read