Line up for Revelstoke Summer Street Fest announced

The line up for Revelstoke Summer Street Fest has been announced!

Starting June 29 live music will take over Grizzly Plaza at 6:30-9 p.m. every night.

Saturday June 29- Revelstoke Highlanders Pipe Band

Saturday, June 29 – The Carbons

Sunday, June 30 – Revelstoke Community Band

Monday, July 1 – The Staggers and Jaggs

Tuesday, July 2– Myra Morrison & Denis Severino

Wednesday, July 3 – Broken Brothers

Thursday, July 4 – Under The Rocks

Friday, July 5 – Jackson Hollow

Saturday, July 6 – Wooden Horsemen

Sunday, July 7 – WiL

Monday, July 8 – Naomi Shore

Tuesday, July 9 – The Tequila Mockingbird Orchestra

Wednesday, July 10 – The Al Lee Soundscape

Thursday, July 11 – Holly Hyatt

Friday, July 12– Willy Blizzard

Saturday, July 13 – Groovineers

Sunday, July 14 – Coldwater Road

Monday, July 15 – Flint and Feather

Tuesday, July 16 – The Red Hot Hayseeds

Wednesday, July 17 – The Rev

Thursday, July 18 – Nice Verdes

Friday, July 19– Kutapira

Saturday, July 20 – Class Action

Sunday, July 21 – Hanne Kah

Monday, July 22 – The Long War

Tuesday, July 23 – Diyet and the Love Soldiers

Wednesday, July 24 – The Nova Scotiables

Thursday, July 25 – Lester Mclean

Friday, July 26– Tennyson King

Saturday, July 27 – Mountain Sound

Sunday, July 28 – El Niven and The Alibi

Monday, July 29 – Bill Price with Grover Parido

Tuesday, July 30 – This Way North

Wednesday, July 31 – The Paperboys

Thursday, August 1 – Elage Diouf

Friday, August 2 – Mariel Buckley

Saturday, August 3 – Frank Rackow & The Black Sea

Sunday, August 4 – Terence Jack

Monday, August 5 – Matt Blais

Tuesday, August 6 – Dirty Catfish Brass Band

Wednesday, August 7 – Maggie Davis & Katie Marti

Thursday, August 8 – West My Friend

Friday, August 9– Locarno

Saturday, August 10 – The Om Sound

Sunday, August 11 – Namgar

Monday, August 12 – Maritime Kitchen Party

Tuesday, August 13 – Sean Ashby

Wednesday, August 14 – Bob Rogers Band

Thursday, August 15 – Marble Canyon

Friday, August 16– MNGWA Band

Saturday, August 17– Gabriel Palatchi Band

Sunday, August 18 – Ben Klick

Monday, August 19 – The Jessica Stuart Few

Tuesday, August 20 – Sarah Jane Scouten

Wednesday, August 21 – Danny Bell Trio

Thursday, August 22 – Viper Central

Friday, August 23– The Sturgeons

Saturday, August 24– She Hangs Brightly

Sunday, August 25 – Sister Speak

Last years event saw 29,000 people attend over the summer, a 45 per cent increase over the year before.

