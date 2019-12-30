Live music coming to Traverse this weekend

Andy Siegel

This holiday week is shaping up to be a legendary event in Revelstoke with a number of snow storms on the way plus great lineup of live music downtown at Traverse.

Thursday: The Carbons

Forged in Western Canada, The Carbons are a rock trio known for their multi-climactic live shows, deep powerful vocals and huge groovy drums. Their debut LP August Ash is a 10-song groove rock ride that explores the shallower waters of young adulthood and progressively dives into deeper human challenges like mental health and temptation.

With songs such as “Jerry, Can I Dance with Your Sister?”, “All I Need”, and “Stuck in Your Head”, the trio delivers melodies that grab you by the earlobes and lyrics that tickle your soul. Their latest single “Black Mirror” is a continuation of the dive. Fun and entertaining at first glance, the song uncovers the common fear that our best years may be behind us.

Off-stage, The Carbons can be found shredding some gnar, ripping through waves, and revving motorcycles through the Canadian Rockies. They often end the day with a craft beer in hand, a movie quote battle and depending on the number of beers, a lengthy conversation about all the world’s problems. Their environment fuels them with inspiration and they are currently preparing the next album.

The Carbons released their debut LP August Ash in May 2018 and their unique “groove rock” sound has spread like wildfire ever since. Only eight months after the release, they returned from their cross-Canada 10,000km Tour and concluded 2018 by opening up for Spotify giants Pop Evil and Royal Tusk. In that time, they also wrote and recorded three new singles with Juno-Nominated producer John-Angus MacDonald (The Glorious Sons) and their newest single “Black Mirror” has earned them dozens of Spotify playlists, over 8,000 unique listeners, and 80,000 plays to date. Their much anticipated next single “Comforts That Kill” was co-written with two of the members from The Trews and will be released mid 2019.

Allie Bruni is DJ Spanda. (Submitted)

Friday: DJ Spanda

Allie Bruni is DJ Spanda, she lives in Revelstoke bringing her magical music to local events at the Traverse and Revelstoke Mountain Resort plus yoga sessions at The Alchemy Studio.

She is one of the hardest working DJ’s I’ve ever seen perform and always spins a great combination of tunes to keep the dance floor pumping.

The first time i saw her was last winter after the Shred Kelly show at the Traverse. Some people left after the band was done because they were heading home to rest up for shredding the ski hill or backcountry the following day, the crowd who decided to stay were treated to a fantastic set of music to close out the evening.

I wound up staying till the last song was over because DJ Spanda kept pulling out so many amazing tunes one after another, no matter how tired my legs felt they didn’t stop dancing because that’s the high energy sound Bruni brings to every show she plays.

Spanda means vibration, pulsation, movement. DJ Spanda a purveyor of uplifting, infectious dance grooves and positive vibrations is known for blending a soundscape of house, tech house, afro, and techno.

A California native, DJ Spanda holds a weekly global residency for House Nation Toronto Radio and can be found playing in local venues in Revelstoke and international festivals and clubs. Her passion for music and movement is infectious and her drive to provide a container of transformation through sound and vibration is potent.

Saturday: Naturalist

Space disco DJ’s Naturalist were scheduled to play Revelstoke recently but had to postpone their show because they could not get into town with Rogers Pass closed from a week of huge snow storms.

Many locals were eagerly awaiting they return to town so fortunately they were able to make the trip back here for the holiday weekend. These are just a couple of music loving brothers from Fernie who spin house tunes and won Kootenay Music Awards Artist Of The Year 2019.

Their influences are Neighbour, Maribou State, Pedestrian, Technimatic and SkiiTour.

