Marble Canyon playing Revelstoke Summer Street Fest Thursday

Marble Canyon is a group from Whistler coming to perform at the Revelstoke Summer Street Fest on Aug. 15. (File Photo)

The band describes their sound as alt. country and folk rock.

Whistler-based Marble Canyon will perform at the Revelstoke Summer Street Fest on Thursday.

Starting as a trio in 2011, Marble Canyon released their first album in 2012 called A Place To Rest.

“Shortly after I had an issue with my throat and couldn’t sing for a year,” said lead singer Jason Greenway in an email.

“After my throat healing in 2014 I started writing for the next album (The Other Side, released in 2018) and adding members through the recording process eventually ending up with six members in total.”

Right now, the band features Greenway on guitar and vocals, Pilar Peterson on guitar, keys, percussion and vocals, Mark Bannock on drums and vocals, Rajan Das on upright bass, Kris Branch on guitar and lap steel, and Radim Koppitz on violin.

“So far I have written all the songs on our albums,” Greenway said.

“I seem to only be able to write over winters for some reason. Now that Pilar is in the band though and she is a great songwriter, we will have some of her material on our next album as well, which is a real treat.”

They will be playing a full set of their own songs, all written by Greenway, as well as covers from artists like Tom Petty, Jackson Browne, Dire Straights, Neko Case and Bruce Springsteen.

Greenway describes their sound as alternative country and folk rock.

“Our main goal as a band really is to just put out the best art that we can,” he said.

