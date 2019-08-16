Bell writes most of his songs about living in northern B.C. (Submitted)

‘Nobody is snobby about living in Prince George. You can’t be’: Musician sings about the home he loves

Danny Bell plays in Revelstoke Aug. 21 as part of Summer Fest

Seven years ago a national magazine named Prince Georgeone of the worst places to live in Canada.

Due to high levels of crime, low levels of new cars, poor air quality and income, MoneySense Magazine ranked it 156 out of 190 communities across the country.

Regardless, musician Danny Bell said it’s home.

“It’s kind of funny to fall in love with a place you have to constantly defend and nobody sees it the way you do.”

Bell said he gets most of his inspiration for writing songs about living in the northern city.

“When people hear you are from Prince George, they say they’re sorry or doesn’t it smell bad.”

Yet, its size is perfect. At roughly a 100,000 people, it’s neither too big or small. Bell said he can still go downtown and bump into people he knows. Finding work isn’t hard and wilderness is only minutes away.

READ MORE: Line up for Revelstoke Summer Street Fest announced

Bell said he has a nice spot with good wholesome humble folk.

“Nobody is snobby about living in Prince George. You can’t be,” he said with a laugh.

However, the city does have a strong, vibrant music scene. Other artists, like Naomi Kavka, Amy Blanding and Saltwater Hank call Prince George home.

The music is old and Bell said he’s learning old school country. Several years ago, a friend gave him an accordion and the instrument became a key part of his performances.

For the last several years, Bell has played accordion. (Submitted)

Since the accordion is held against the chest, the instrument vibrates the entire body.

“It feels really powerful when you’re playing it,” he said.

It’s like a full band in your hands. One hand plays base and the other the melody.

Bell played at Summer Fest last year. He said he looks forward to returning as Revelstoke is different then other towns he plays in.

“It’s a funny gig. The crowd keeps changing every half hour. A bus of tourists will show up and then empty out. Tourists will stop we are passing by.”

He is not use to visitors.

“You don’t have buses of tourists coming to Prince George.”

Bell is a full time musician and started a record label called Good Egg Records. His life is music.

“But sometimes I chop wood for a pizzeria,” he said chuckling.

Bell will play at Grizzly Plaza on Aug. 21 as part of Summer Fest from 6:30- 9 p.m.

 

