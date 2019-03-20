Nova Scotia DJs playing Revelstoke Thursday night

DJs Pineo & Loeb will be playing the Last Drop on Thursday night. (Photo via Facebook)

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

Revelstoke is fortunate so many incredible DJ’s travel on the Trans Canada Highway for their winter tours and this Thursday another legendary combo is coming to The Last Drop with no cover charge to bless us with their high energy and magical music.

The Elevation Tour featuring Pineo & Loeb with Inc. Line is rolling through Western Canada from their home in Halifax and these guys are well worth going out on a non weekend night, if you missed last Sunday’s epic show with local DJs Yanimal and Wesside don’t make the same mistake for one of the DJ events of the ski season.

The Last Drop was pumping for St. Patricks day till the last song was spinning I’ve not seen that kind of energy in Revelstoke many nights this winter, as mentioned in my last article these DJs don’t usually play here during summer so appreciate them while you can winter is coming to an end soon.

Pineo & Loeb are an electronic music duo based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, creating and playing uplifting, funky and high-energy songs.

Together they blur genre boundaries uniting electronic dance, hip-hop, rock fans and more. With chart topping remixes, collaborations with acts such as Stylust, international bookings, support from Virgin and CBC radio as well as placements on multiple major network television series, they hit a balance of pure party fun and artistic heights.

Their multi award-winning DJ sets and shape-shifting live show features an array of guest performers, from hype MCs to Celtic Fiddlers and everything in between. Notable festival performances include Bamboo Bass, Valhalla Sound Circus, Future Forest, Curiosity, Evolve and more. The duo recently released their second full length album ELEVATION and are touring extensively across Canada and abroad.

