DJs Pineo & Loeb will be playing the Last Drop on Thursday night. (Photo via Facebook)

Nova Scotia DJs playing Revelstoke Thursday night

Pineo & Loeb with Inc. Line is playing the Last Drop

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

Revelstoke is fortunate so many incredible DJ’s travel on the Trans Canada Highway for their winter tours and this Thursday another legendary combo is coming to The Last Drop with no cover charge to bless us with their high energy and magical music.

The Elevation Tour featuring Pineo & Loeb with Inc. Line is rolling through Western Canada from their home in Halifax and these guys are well worth going out on a non weekend night, if you missed last Sunday’s epic show with local DJs Yanimal and Wesside don’t make the same mistake for one of the DJ events of the ski season.

READ MORE: Marionette show coming to Revelstoke Preforming Arts Centre

The Last Drop was pumping for St. Patricks day till the last song was spinning I’ve not seen that kind of energy in Revelstoke many nights this winter, as mentioned in my last article these DJs don’t usually play here during summer so appreciate them while you can winter is coming to an end soon.

Pineo & Loeb are an electronic music duo based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, creating and playing uplifting, funky and high-energy songs.

Together they blur genre boundaries uniting electronic dance, hip-hop, rock fans and more. With chart topping remixes, collaborations with acts such as Stylust, international bookings, support from Virgin and CBC radio as well as placements on multiple major network television series, they hit a balance of pure party fun and artistic heights.

Their multi award-winning DJ sets and shape-shifting live show features an array of guest performers, from hype MCs to Celtic Fiddlers and everything in between. Notable festival performances include Bamboo Bass, Valhalla Sound Circus, Future Forest, Curiosity, Evolve and more. The duo recently released their second full length album ELEVATION and are touring extensively across Canada and abroad.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Concert to conquer cancer comes to Vernon, Kelowna
Next story
Marionette show coming to Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre

Just Posted

Revelstoke will soon issue tender for Farwell Splash Park

The splash park should open this summer

Nova Scotia DJs playing Revelstoke Thursday night

Pineo & Loeb with Inc. Line is playing the Last Drop

Four skiers caught in avalanche in Glacier National Park Sunday

No one was buried but one was transferred to hospital

Revelstoke roads and weather

Planned avalanche control on Highway 1

PHOTOS: Spring has sprung in the Okanagan-Shuswap

The new season is bringing warm weather across the region

VIDEO: Sunny skies in the forecast makes for a great start to spring

Mostly sunny skies with a chance of rain by Friday evening in the Okanagan Valley

Detective dog, from Nelson, joins fight to combat invasive mussels

K9 Major will be on the road starting this month, hunting for quagga and zebra mussels

No cause yet for grassfire near Kamloops

Fire was about 1.8 hectares in size

Paramedic staff shortage at critical level: B.C. union

A number of units were out of service due to lack of staffing in Lower Mainland, union says

B.C. lottery winner being sued by Surrey co-workers

They claim he owes them $200,000 each, in a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

Case made for free tampon dispeners in schools

Advocate says access, anonymity key to providing less stressful experience for female students

Fraser Health under fire again for taxiing homeless man from Langley to Hope

Patient sent to Hope shelter because a spot in the man’s home community couldn’t be located

Dead sea lion discovered on Hornby Island shoreline

Reports indicate animal was shot in the head

Celina Caesar-Chavannes quits Liberal caucus, sits as independent MP

The Whitby, Ont., MP has been a vocal supporter of Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott

Most Read