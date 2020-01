Kyle Thornley has a blacksmith shop in the Big Eddy. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The next piece of art to be featured in the planter in front of Revelstoke City Hall was made by local blacksmith Kyle Thornley.

Pine Cone, was a part of LUNA Nocturnal Art and Wonder in 2019 and was chosen by the public art committee for the location.

“It’s wonderful that it is a local artist this year,” said Mayor Gary Sulz at the Jan. 14 council meeting.

Thornley owns Metal Mind Forge in the Big Eddy.

The city is leasing the art for $5,000 a year with funds from the public art reserve.



