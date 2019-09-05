Revelstoke’s C3 Church turning a gallery upside down for art festival

Luna Nocturnal Art & Wonder is coming up Sept. 27-29 in Revelstoke

Torn Reflections by Lindy Silano, one of the artists putting together a project for LUNA Nocturnal Art and Wonder. (Submitted)

Luna Sound, Luna Nocturnal Art & Wonder and Luna Studio are coming to Revelstoke Sept. 27, 28 and 29.

Developed by a small group of creatives and executed with the help of hundreds of volunteers, Luna redefines a city known for outdoor adventure into a cultural destination.

LUNA is a weekend-long celebration of art and energy that takes place in downtown Revelstoke each fall and features several artists that transform the downtown core into a magical landscape of lights and incredulity.

Revelstoke based Lindy Silano is one of those artists.

Why did you want to be a part of Luna? Because we have such a creative community, this was an awesome opportunity to get their art on display. It was also an opportunity to be pushed to try to create more works of art. Being involved with c3 Church, it seemed like an optimum location for an art gallery down town for Luna.

What are you creating? An Art Gallery with a twist. “The Upside” Art Gallery will be upside down.

What is the inspiration behind the piece/performance? Various artists with unique talent working together.

How did you start creating art? I have always loved creating for birthdays, events, church, window painting, gifts, or anything that is a challenge.

How has your art changed/developed since you started? I have tried many different projects and have learned to be more free in the process because being structured restricts creativity too much.

What advice do you have for aspiring artists? Be willing to let the project digress and see what it becomes.

