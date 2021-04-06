All Revelstoke residents can now book a COVID-19 vaccine

Eligibility is for adults above the age of 18

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Revelstoke is at the community centre. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)

All resident above the age of 18 can now book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, confirmed Interior Health on April 6.

The first clinic is scheduled on April 8 for the new age bracket.

To make an appointment, call 1-833-838-2323. It operates seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In the last week, there has been conflicting information on whether all Revelstokians are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. The Review can confirm that appointments are available for people in their 20s, as all its own staff booked an appointment today.

While most of the province is vaccinating people aged 71+ and Aboriginal people 18+, the province made an exception for Revelstoke as the community has one of the highest rates for the virus in B.C.

In the latest weekly COVID-19 numbers for Revelstoke, there were 18 new COVID-19 cases. As of April 5, 1,080 people had received their first dose of the Moderna, another 60 have had two doses and are fully vaccinated.

B.C.’s reported 1,068 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday (April 6). There are 328 people in hospital as of April 6, 96 of whom are in intensive care, and three more people have died in the past 24 hours.

Cases are surging across the country in what experts are calling a third wave.

