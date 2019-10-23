This is one of the proposed site layout plans for a parcel of land on Hay Rd. The initial proposal was presented to Revelstoke City Council in July. (File photo)

Arrow Heights residents create petition against proposed development on Hay Rd.

The developer is proposing a 65-unit project with a variety of housing options in Revelstoke

Residents of Arrow Heights have started a petition requesting that Revelstoke City Council deny an application to rezone properties on Hay Rd.

“Council has really lost its way on this issue,” the petition reads. “Council seems to be more concerned with potential future residents of Revelstoke than existing taxpayers.”

Earlier this year city staff tabled the application from a developer who wants to put a 65-unit development at 1794 and 1838 Hay Rd. and 1738 Grizzly Lane, a 3.8 acre site.

“The proposed development plans to utilize Hay Rd. as the access,” reads the petition. “Hay Rd. is the only access to the existing upper Arrow Heights neighborhood. The increase in traffic will cause congestion and be hazardous to pedestrians and the many children in the neighborhood. Like most of Arrow Heights, Hay Rd. has no sidewalks.”

READ MORE: Revelstoke developer asking for community feedback for Hay Rd. proposal

The proposal requires a Zoning Bylaw and Official Community Plan amendment.

It first came before council at the July 23, 2019 meeting, where staff were directed to create a consultation plan for the proposed project.

It is expected to be tabled for first and second reading at a council meeting in November.

A public hearing will be required before either amendments are approved, which will be another opportunity for the community to provide feedback on the project.

READ MORE: LETTER: Upper Arrow Heights resident urges council to deny rezoning in area

As of 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 23, the petition, created on Oct. Oct. 21, has 98 signatures.

 

