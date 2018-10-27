Art in the Park exhibit opens at Revelstoke Fine Arts Centre

11 artists and 17 GASP students’ work are on display until Nov. 16

A new exhibition opened at the Revelstoke Fine Arts Centre last night.

There are 11 artists involved in the exhibition, all of whom took part in the Art in the Park Program this summer as well as 17 photographers who took part in the Glacier Adventure Stewardship Program (GASP).

“The exhibit reflects our environment, surroundings and represents our national parks and what they stand for,” says Sarah Windsor, executive director at Revelstoke Fine Arts Centre.

Since 2008, PArks Canada has collaborated with the Revelstoke Visual Arts Society to present the Art in the Park program. The program provides select visual artists with special access to Mount Revelstoke and Glacier national parks. This opportunity creates an innovative experience for artists to immerse themselves in some of Canada’s most beautiful natural places. Artwork is created to inspire an emotional connection and deeper understanding of Canada’s national parks.

GASP provides opportunities for local youth (Grades 9-10) to connect with their natural and cultural heritage. Students participating in the program build teamwork and leadership skills through photography, music, backcountry and hiking experiences in Glacier National Park. Photos taken by the students will be exhibited at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre. The program is a collaboration led by Parks Canada with The North Columbia Environmental Society and Revelstoke Secondary School.

Applications for GASP next year will be available at RSS starting Nov. 12 and are due Jan. 11, 2019. A new addition to the program next year will be an overnight stay at Asulkan Hut.

“It’s because of the student’s feedback. In the past we would just hike to Asulkan Hut for the day and the kids always wanted to stay the night. So next year we’re going to change that,” says Leslie Hogg, GASP coordinator.

The GASP photos will go into the Modern Bakeshop and Cafe in Jan. and the Art in the Park exhibit will travel Canada. So far, two communities have booked it: Peachland in Aug and a yet-to-be-determined date in Banff.

Both exhibits will be on display at the Revelstoke Fine Arts Centre until Nov. 16.

 

