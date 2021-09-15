Isabel Coursier of Revelstoke held the women’s world record for ski-jumping with a jump of 84 feet in 1922. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 909)

Arts Revelstoke to commission sculpture of Isabel Coursier

It will be donated and permanently showcased in the city

Arts Revelstoke is proposing the commissioning of a bronze sculpture of Isabel Coursier to be permanently installed in the city.

City council voted to support the project and, pending community consultation, it will be incorporated into the Grizzly Plaza renovation designs.

A letter of support from the city will be used in Arts Revelstoke’s grant applications for the estimated $90,000 cost of the piece of art. A female, Canadian artist will be commissioned to create the life-sized work.

This sculpture will be part of a LUNA LEGACY project celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Isabel Coursier, the first female ski jump world champion, who set the women’s world record in Revelstoke in 1922.

A second piece of work will also be commissioned for the anniversary, a large scale photographic piece by Zoya Lynch.

