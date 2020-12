There will be a two hour closure

Avalanche control at Three Valley Gap, last winter. (Photo by Ministry of Transportation)

Highway 1 will be closed west of Revelstoke for avalanche control starting at 4 p.m., today (Dec. 17).

The road will be closed for two hours between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam Bridge.

